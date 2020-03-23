Here's the latest information about the coronavirus and Texas County:
•The food department at Texas County Food Pantry will be closed Tuesday, March 24, it announced Monday.
It will reopen Wednesday for food distribution.
Clients will not be allowed inside the building. Food will be distributed from the sidewalk. It is asked that persons stagger their time and not everyone come at 10 a.m.
