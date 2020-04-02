Here's a roundup of items in Texas County related to the coronavirus:
•Today, chancellors at all four University of Missouri campuses announced that in-person spring commencement exercises would be postponed and that each university will celebrate graduates, whether virtual or in-person in the future. “We know how disappointed our students, parents and families are that we won’t be able to hold our commencement ceremonies in May,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System. “Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”
In place of the in-person ceremonies, each university will celebrate their graduating class in some way virtually and/or set in-person opportunities at a later date. University leaders will share details of their plans to students and families in the near future.
All students who completed requirements for graduation will still have degrees conferred upon the regular schedule.
•Opportunity Sheltered Industries, the county's sheltered workshop, is closed until at least April 30. Details on how employees might receive a percentage of their pay is being determined, said Sharon Tyger, manager, in a statement.
•The Ozark Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America, answered that call to action by donating more than 30,000 gloves to CoxHealth in Springfield. Originally, the gloves were a donation to the council to be used at camp or other youth activities, as needed.
