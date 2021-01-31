 •A regional mass vaccination clinic is set at Echo Bluff State Park at Eminence from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The Shannon County Health Center can be contacted for additional information. Its telephone number is 573-226-3914. It will be similar to one Friday at West Plains that gave 2,800 doses. A pre-registration will be posted at some time, too.

•A regional mass vaccination clinic is set for 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Missouri Ozarks Community Health at 603 Northwest 10th Ave. in Ava. Pre-registration is required. Contact the Douglas County Health Department at 417-683-4174. Appointments can be made by calling the telephone number.

•Supplies were allocated to Salem Memorial District Hospital. The health center in Dent County is taking appointments at 573-729-3106.

In this area, the state lists these sites as potential locations to eventually receive a vaccine:

•Walgreens, Houston; Missouri Ozarks Community Health, Houston, Licking and Cabool (https://mo-ozarks.org/); Walmart Supercenter, Houston; Texas County Health Department, Houston; and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Appointments are being taken by calling the health department at 417-967-4131. Texas County Memorial Hospital has created an online portal to request a shot: tcmh.org. Mercy also has created a request form at mercy.net/MOVaccine. CoxHealth signup is at: http://bit.ly/3a69Udo

Healthcare and long-term nursing residents received the first doses under Phase 1A. Now those 65 years of age or old, persons with pre-existing high risk conditions and essential workers are next on the list, 1B. (Tiers one and two) Learn more at: covidvaccine.mo.gov.

