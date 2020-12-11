There’s someone out there who is a big fan of both gold coins and the Texas County Food Pantry.
And for the second consecutive year, those two areas of fondness combined, much to the benefit of the Food Pantry.
On Saturday, Nov. 28, a brand new 2020 $50 gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle placed outside the Houston Walmart. The same thing took place in 2019 when a $50 gold piece was put into the Kettle at Walmart on Dec. 17.
The anonymous donor is almost surely the same in both instances, as each time the coins were wrapped in a “sticky note” paper and inscribed with the simple message, “Merry Christmas.” Food Pantry director Laura Crowley has nicknamed the donor, “The Kettle Angel.”
“I was super-stoked when I pulled it out,” Crowley said. “This is just so exciting.”
Like last year, Crowley sold the coin to a local gold buyer. The price of gold has increased since last December, so it was worth $1,700 as opposed to $1,400 a year ago.
Although the Kettle Angel obviously prefers anonymity, Crowley said she would have plenty to say to the person if they met.
“I would be so gracious and thankful,” she said. “I would like to tell the person some of the things we’re able to do with the Salvation Army money, and actually tell him or her some stories about people who have been in my office who we’ve been able to help with that money, and explain how thankful they are.”
Crowley said the Kettle Angel isn’t the Pantry’s only donor who likes to stay behind the scenes.
“I have people who come in and donate, and when I ask them if they want a receipt they say no,” she said. “They don’t want people to know they donate, and they don’t want their name to be put out there and they’re not expecting that. That is cool in itself, and it doesn’t change any reward for them because their reward is going to come a different way.
“And I hope our Kettle Angel is blessed and rewarded in their own way.”
