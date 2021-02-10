Gauging how busy the Houston Police Department was in 2020 is simple: Just consider that the agency’s eight full-time officers responded to 7,150 calls for service during the year.
That means the HPD’s seven patrol officers and one school resource officer went to a location where a call originated 7,150 times.
“For a town of 2,100-plus, that number is immense,” said Houston Police Chief Tim Ceplina.
Calls for service lumps everything an officer does into one category, from security checks to dog-related incidents and everything else that might occur.
“That’s almost 1,000 per officer,” Ceplina said, “because we run eight officers, but one is an SRO. That’s a lot.”
HPD officers generated 838 written reports in 2020, down a bit from the record total of 892 in 2019.
“I attribute that mainly to COVID-19,” Ceplina said. “There were a few months when things were just slower than normal. Before that, I’d say we were on pace to go well over last year’s total, and I think it’s safe to say we probably will this year.”
COVID-19 had a noticeable effect on certain crime categories.
“Many of the more social crimes – like disturbances at the bar – were way down,” Ceplina said, “because people weren’t out and about.”
Total traffic stops were also down in 2020, as well as citations issued and warnings.
“There was about a four-month window when law enforcement agencies were hardly stopping any cars due to COVID-19 and limiting contacts with the public,” Ceplina said. “The public noticed that, and one of the things we noticed about last year was that speed, when involved in a wreck, was up an average of 10 to 15 miles an hour. That’s because people were speeding more, not fearing a stop.”
Subsequently, HPD officers did end up writing more speeding tickets in 2020 than in 2019.
Conversely, traffic accidents decreased from 127 in 2019 to 118 in 2020.
“Five years ago, we were at 160,” Ceplina said. “That’s a substantial decrease in our area. I think that has to do with our increased presence on the roads.”
That presence was bolstered by grant funding from the state that covered officers’ overtime pay.
“The city didn’t have to pay a dime for the vast majority of our overtime because it was basically grant work,” Ceplina said.
Perhaps not surprisingly, stealing cases were up in 2020.
“We noticed a high transient population,” Ceplina said. “A lot of people were passing through who had lost their jobs and maybe their homes in larger cities, and that had caused them to lose their relationships. But we anticipated an increase in theft – like shoplifting – and we saw it.”
The theft problem in Houston is also related to people wanting to support a drug habit, Ceplina said.
“Drugs is still an issue we need to focus on,” Ceplina said. “We see that drug crimes and property and theft crimes go hand in hand.”
Drug cases are also up.
“A lot of people just don’t know their role in society right now,” Ceplina said. “A lot of people are losing hope and they’re turning to that as an escape.”
Last year, HPD officers made 118 felony arrests, 438 misdemeanor arrests and 146 warrant arrests. That’s down from 252, 573 and 194 in 2019.
The HPD has eight patrol vehicles that combined to log 68,988 miles and use 6,440 gallons of fuel in 2020.
PLENTY OF IMPROVEMENTS
The HPD experienced several upgrades in 2020, most notably the major refurbishing of the police station at City Hall (which was part of an overall renovation project involving the entire building).
“It really has improved the flow of the department,” Ceplina said, “and created a better work environment for the officers.”
HPD officers all have new uniforms now, and are equipped with tablets that can be taken on the road and used for a variety of purposes, including beginning or updating reports.
The HPD’s fleet is made up almost entirely of newer-model vehicles, and an old Ford Crown Victoria is scheduled to soon be replaced with a new Dodge Charger that has already been ordered.
“After that, our oldest vehicle will be a 2018,” Ceplina said. “That’s pretty good for a department of our size.”
New rifles have been ordered to replace units purchased in the 1990s, and officer carry new department-issued Glock 9-milimeter caliber pistols.
The Houston City Council has given its approval for the HPD to add a ninth full-time officer, and the hiring process in under way.
“We’re looking for good, qualified candidates,” Ceplina said.
Several HPD officers have gone through training to be certified instructors in various aspects of the job: Travis Thompson is a firearms instructor and has completed the Glock Armorer’s Course so officers can service their own firearms, while Lt. Brad Evans is a generalist instructor and Sgt. Matt Woodmansee is a Taser instructor.
“I’m very happy with all the improvements this department has seen,” Ceplina said. “Certainly I think we still have room to improve, but I think we’ve kept up a pretty good pace and we’ve finally gotten where we need to be with regard to equipment, technology, vehicles and training to the point I would put the quality of this department up against any other. And that goes for our officers as well.
“And I have to say that our City Council has been very supportive of our department. A lot of what we’ve done wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”
Ceplina said he’s encouraged by the progress the HPD has made of late and the direction it’s headed, and he’s glad most people aren’t fully aware of the volume of work the department’s officers perform.
“We stay busier than people realize,” Ceplina said. “I’ve always believed that one of our roles is to make the citizens feel safe and at ease in their community, and I want them to say, ‘wow, there’s that many calls here?’ That tells you we’re doing our jobs.”
HPD IN 2020: STATISTICS IN THE MOST COMMON CATEGORIES
Calls for service
1. Security checks: 5,206
2. Traffic warnings: 1,347
3. Public assists: 1,183
4. Written reports: 838
5. Traffic citations: 573
Misdemeanor arrests
1. Stealing under $750: 73
2. Driving while revoked or suspended: 69
3. Possession of drug paraphernalia: 42
4. Possession of marijuana: 32
Tie. No driver’s license: 32
Felony arrests
1. Possession of controlled substance: 26
2. Burglary: 23
3. Theft: 19
4. Forgery: 10
Tie. Driving while revoked or suspended: 10
Other
1. Stealing 147
2. Assault: 55
3. Burglary: 46
4. Motor vehicle theft: 8 (5 recovered)
5. Rape: 2
