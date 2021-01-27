As the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce moves forward in 2021, one of the primary themes will be more improvements at the organization’s fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The old wooden fence at the fairgrounds arena was rotting and is being replaced with a tall metal structure, much of which is completed on the south side of the facility’s dirt surface. Materials for the new fence are repurposed from the roofs of the chamber’s buildings at the fairgrounds that were replaced following the destructive hailstorm that hit the area on March 27 of last year.
Chamber executive director Angie Quinlan said that beginning Monday (Feb. 1), advertising space will be offered on the side of the fence facing the grandstands. The cost to display a 4X8 sign is $100 per year for chamber members and $200 for non-members. Advertisers must supply the signage and the chamber will arrange for mounting.
The addition of a ticket booth adjacent to the entrance to the arena is also in the works, and the arena press box will be enclosed and equipped with windows and a door. Quinlan said new public address systems will soon be purchased for the arena and for indoor events, and work will be done to the cook shack, possibly including better insulation, new windows and an updated exterior look.
Also, the interior of the community building will receive a comprehensive paint job.
The plans for the arena are part of an ongoing series of improvements made at the facility over the past few years. Prior to that, its grandstand benches, lighting, fencing and other infrastructure had been neglected for many years – and it showed.
“If you don’t keep up routine maintenance, those kinds of things get pretty run down,” said chamber board president Bobby Dixon.
Quinlan said the fairgrounds entrance roadway will also be upgraded and work will be done to the ball field on the south end of the grounds.
“The more improvements we do out there, the better,” she said.
ANNUAL BANQUET APPROACHING
Quinlan is preparing for this year’s version of the chamber’s annual banquet, set for Saturday, March 6, in the community building at the fairgrounds. The theme this time is “Hee Haw,” and attendees are encouraged to dress in accordance with the popular country-oriented TV comedy.
Quinlan said the event will feature humorous skits, clog dancing, both live and silent auctions, a “whiskey pull” and more. Catering will be provided by Miller’s Grill, with chicken, pulled pork and more.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 7. Tickets are $20 per person and are available from the chamber.
“All of our banquets are a lot of fun,” Quinlan said, “and this one will be, too.”
2021 SCHEDULE
The chamber’s schedule of events for this year includes a pair of demolition derbies: A single-night competition on Saturday, May 8, and the annual two-night Show Me Smash during the 111th annual Old Settlers Reunion on July 30 and 31.
Quinlan said other plans for the OSR include a gospel night in the arena on Wednesday, July 28, as well as a talent show, a four-night carnival and more.
Also planned for 2021 are the annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3, and the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Other holiday season events the chamber will host this year will include The Taste of Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 27 and the annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The chamber will also assist the Houston Rural and Raymondville fire departments with a fundraising demolition derby set for Saturday, Sept. 11.
MEMBERS WELCOME
Quinlan said the chamber finished 2020 with about 120 members (including businesses and individuals). Corporate membership costs $600, while membership is $125 for businesses, $100 for non-profit organizations and $50 for individuals.
The chamber enters 2021 with four new faces on its 11-member board of directors: Pagen Butherus, Jarid Scheets, Sharon Sillyman and Mike Zamarron. Returning board members include Dixon, vice-president Kevin McGowen, secretary Bobbi Martin, treasurer Kevin Carter and media coordinator Cassie Carter. Former board president Bruce Scheets will stay on for the year as ex officio.
“I think the new board members are going to be great assets,” Quinlan said, “and they’ll all bring a lot of energy and fresh viewpoints with them.”
Quinlan has been chamber director for close to five years.
“We’ve done a lot since I’ve been doing this, and there’s still so much to do,” she said. “But I think it will be an exciting year and it will be interesting to see what happens.”
For information, call 417-967-2220.
