The Durham Company announced plans Monday to build a new manufacturing facility, investing $5 million and creating more than 50 new jobs in the Buffalo area.
“We’re excited about the Durham Company’s new manufacturing facility in Buffalo and its continued success in Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Durham is dedicated to its craft as well as its community, which is exactly the kind of business we like to see growing and investing in our state.”
The Durham Company plans to build a 45,000 square foot facility for the manufacturing of electrical utility distribution equipment, which will enable the company to better meet their customer demand and grow their business. This project will have multiple phases over the next several years with the potential for further expansion in the future.
“The Durham Company is excited for the future growth of our company and for our expansion into the Buffalo, Mo., area,” The Durham Company CEO, G.T. Carr, said. “We are looking forward to working with the City of Buffalo, the Dallas County R-I School District, Dallas County and Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide good high paying and stable jobs into this area. As we develop our plans to meet future opportunities, we believe this will be the right place to be.”
The Durham Co. said it has maintained a focus on innovative engineering and design while pursuing continuous improvement in all its processes. They are also dedicated supporters of the communities they call home, and contribute to scholarships for individuals continuing their education at technical schools or public universities.
Durham operates two plants at the Houston Industrial Park and a third location in downtown Houston.
The Durham Co. used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.
