Here’s everything you need to know about Nov. 3 absentee balloting amid a confusing situation for voters.
ABSENTEE
Step one: Complete an application to request an absentee in person (at the county clerk’s office), or by mail, email or fax. (Download: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/ElectionGoVoteMissouri//2020AbsenteeBallotrequestformfillable.pdf)
Step two: After receiving a ballot, fill it out and have envelope notarized (See exemptions, including being 65 years of age or older).
Step three: Return your ballot to the county clerk’s office.
You’re eligible to vote absentee without a notary if due to:
•Incapacity or confinement due to illness.
•In 2020, has contracted coronavirus or is at-risk due to any of the following:
Is age 65 or older.
Lives in a long-term facility
Has chronic lung disease/asthma
Has serious heart condition
Is immunocompromised
Has diabetes
Has chronic kidney disease and is undergoing dialysis
Has liver disease
If you are eligible, a notary is not required. 5 p.m. Oct 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election. Absentee ballots may be requested in person up until the day before Election Day. Ballots may be turned in by mail or in person. The ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. It is encouraged that residents mail they ballot as early as possible. The U.S. Postal Service has said it may not be able to handle the volume. Additionally, some processing equipment has been removed at some postal centers, including Springfield.
MAIL-IN BALLOTS
Step one: Complete an application to request a mail-in ballot by person or by mail. (Download: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/ElectionGoVoteMissouri//2020MailInBallotRequest.pdf)
Step two: After receiving a ballot, fill it out and have the return envelope notarized.
Step three: Return your mail-in ballot through the U.S mail only.
MAIL-IN PROCESS
Fill out mail-in ballot application, deliver to county clerk’s office by mail or in person at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston, receive and fill out mail-in ballot. Have envelope notarized. Return to county clerk’s office through U.S. mail in time for its receipt by 7 p.m. Election Day. The U.S. Postal Service has said it may not be able to handle the volume. Additionally, some processing equipment has been removed at some postal centers, including Springfield.
5 p.m. Oct. 21 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election.
Unlike absentee ballots, mail-in ballots must be mailed through U.S. mail.
The county clerk’s telephone number is 417-967-2112. Its mailing address is: Texas County Clerk’s Office, 210 N. Grand Ave., Suite 311, Houston, Mo. 65483
