The City of Houston released this statement Monday morning to its citizens:
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston. However, in a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus, precautionary measures are being taken by the City, local organizations, and businesses, with more actions forthcoming. These measures will be taken to protect those who may be more susceptible to the effects of the virus, employees whose social interactions are a part of their daily duty, and to keep essential City services in operation without interruption. There may be some inconveniences to a few, but it is to benefit the many.
Through this, there is the possibility of COVID-19 making its way to Houston so prevention through good hygiene practices and preparedness are the best tools to combat the spread of the virus. Please follow the CDC’s recommendations for prevention.
The City is working closely with officials from the Missouri State Health and Senior Services, Texas County Health Department, and the Texas County Memorial Hospital during this time and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. For up to date information on the COVID-19 closures please go to the Houston Herald’s website or any of the sites provided in this post.
We at the city ask that you please also remember that there are several local businesses that are offering carry-out and delivery options during this time and ask people to use these services that are being provided to keep our local businesses going throughout this hard time. Even though the lobby to city hall is closed today the city staff are still here to help you with any questions or concerns you might have during this time. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at 417-967-3348.
Thank you for your understanding! Below are the websites for the organizations mentioned in our post.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.texascountyhealth.org/Default.aspx
