UPDATE: She was found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday morning.
The Thayer Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 9091 Highway 142 at Thayer.
Missing is Nicole Hardcastle a white female, age 26.
She is a white, female, age 26, height 5'7", 199 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes, fair/light complexion, wearing an olive-green coat with fur hood.
Authorities gave this account of there investigation:
Hardcastle is a ward of the state of the Missouri. While at her home with a caregiver it was discovered that the woman had left. Information gathered stated a vehicle pulled up in the drive at the house without headlights activated and left shortly after. A K9 searched the scene but was unable to locate a scent other than one to the driveway from the back of the house where Nicole supposedly left. There is no available information about the vehicle or direction of travel.
Anyone seeing her, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Thayer Police Department at (417) 417-264-3819.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.