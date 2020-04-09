Texas County is under a freeze warning from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. 

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected.

The National Weather Service said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments