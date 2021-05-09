TURKEY SEASON

Spring turkey season ends on Sunday, May 9.

Texas County was in second place in the state Sunday morning for the spring turkey season, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

There had been 576 adult gobblers killed in the county, including 70 juvenile birds and three bearded hens.

Leading counties include Franklin (695), Texas (649), Callaway (622), Phelps (583) and Osage (551).

Last year, hunters bagged 617 birds in Texas County, the sixth highest total in the state. The season ends on Sunday, May 9.

Here are other counties in south-central Missouri: Dent (513), Shannon (283), Howell (264), Douglas (312), Wright (352), Laclede (498) and Pulaski (408).

