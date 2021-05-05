Texas County was in second place in the state Wednesday for the spring turkey season, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
There had been 522 adult gobblers killed in the county, including 67 juvenile birds and three bearded hens.
Leading counties include Franklin (615), Texas (592), Callaway (569), Phelps (527) and Osage (510).
Last year, hunters bagged 617 birds in Texas County, the sixth highest total in the state. The season ends on Sunday.
