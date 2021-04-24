TURKEY SEASON

Spring turkey season began Monday.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

At noon Saturday, Texas County was tied for third place in the state for the spring turkey season that opened Monday morning.

There had been 211 adult gobblers, 24 juveniles and one bearded hen killed in the county. 

Leading the state are Frankin (296), Callaway (265), Gasconade (236), Texas (236) and Osage (232).

