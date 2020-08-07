CORONAVIRUS

The Texas County Health Department announced Friday that three are hospitalized and 13 in isolation as a result of COVID-19. Total cases stood at 49.

The Texas County Health Department said Friday morning that 13 are in isolation and three hospitalized because of COVID-19.

There have been 49 cases in Texas County since the pandemic began.

It said one person earlier in isolation is a patient in a hospital. On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had reported 47 cases in the county.

The county health department statement:

The majority of the county's cases have been from identifiable probable source of exposure to COVID-19; travel out of state or an area known to have significant numbers of cases, and most often a direct contact to a known case (commonly a household contact).

Our county has had minimal community transmission, but we are starting to see a substantial increase in the number of close contacts related to each confirmed case. And more of the close contacts are becoming symptomatic and testing positive during their quarantine period. This continues to drive the total confirmed case count for county higher.

Plan your activities with expectation any contact with others has some risk of communicable disease, and particularly if high risk for complications, avoid crowded places with many people nearby; and close contact settings.

On Friday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the cumulative count up to 50. There have been 21 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours.

 

