Texas County Technical College announced effective today it will be making some changes as a precaution concerning COVID-19.
TCTC said it committed to keeping students, faculty, staff and applicants safe and will be taking measures to minimize in-person contact.
It will be making updates on an ongoing basis, so for the most up-to-date information and closures, visit www.texascountytech.edu
As of Thursday:
- Admissions and financial aid processing will continue, but the campus will be closed until further notice. Applicants are encouraged to reach out via phone or email.
- All applicant appointments will be taken via phone (417-967-5466) until further notice. In-person appointments will resume at a later date.
- All entrance testing for programs will be postponed until at least April 1. (This date is subject to change as we get more information concerning COVID-19.)
- Staff and faculty will notify students of any changes to their schedule
- TCTC can answer questions via telephone (417-967-5466), chat (www.texascountytech.edu), and/or email (info@texascountytech.edu).
