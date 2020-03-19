Texas County Technical College announced effective today it will be making some changes as a precaution concerning COVID-19.
 
TCTC said it committed to keeping students, faculty, staff and applicants safe and will be taking measures to minimize in-person contact.
 
It will be making updates on an ongoing basis, so for the most up-to-date information and closures, visit www.texascountytech.edu
 
As of Thursday:
  • Admissions and financial aid processing will continue, but the campus will be closed until further notice. Applicants are encouraged to reach out via phone or email.
  • All applicant appointments will be taken via phone (417-967-5466) until further notice. In-person appointments will resume at a later date.
  • All entrance testing for programs will be postponed until at least April 1. (This date is subject to change as we get more information concerning COVID-19.)
  • Staff and faculty will notify students of any changes to their schedule
  • TCTC can answer questions via telephone (417-967-5466), chat (www.texascountytech.edu), and/or email (info@texascountytech.edu).

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments