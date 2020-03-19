Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... MARIES COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... EASTERN DALLAS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN DENT COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... MILLER COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... LACLEDE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... PULASKI COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... PHELPS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI... CAMDEN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... MORGAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 1022 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLING OVER THE WARNED AREA SINCE EARLY THIS MORNING, LEADING TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS WARNING INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE FF SOUTH OF RICHLAND... ROUTE O AT JONES CREEK JUST SOUTH OF DIXON...ROUTE H, 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF STOUTLAND... ROUTE CC SOUTHHWEST OF ROLLA... ROUTE J AT PARKS CREEK 2 MILES EAST OF MORGAN... ROUTE K AT ATWELL CREEK 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF IBERIA... ROUTE B, 2 MILES WEST OF CONWAY... ROUTE BB SOUTHEAST OF FLORENCE ... AND HIGHWAY 32, 1 MILE EAST OF LONG LANE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&