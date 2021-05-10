TURKEY SEASON

Texas County took second place in the state in the spring turkey season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The season ended Sunday, May 9. 

Hunters bagged 666 birds. There were 592 adult gobblers killed in the county, 71 juvenile birds and three bearded hens.

Leading counties include Franklin (710), Texas (666), Callaway (639), Phelps (598) and Osage (563).

Last year, hunters bagged 617 birds in Texas County, the sixth highest total in the state.

Here are other counties in south-central Missouri: Dent (526), Shannon (289), Howell (275), Douglas (321), Wright (361), Laclede (510) and Pulaski (417).

 

