Texas County finished in second place in the statewide spring turkey season that ended Sunday, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
Hunters bagged 666 birds. There were 592 adult gobblers killed in the county, 71 juvenile birds and three bearded hens.
Leading counties include Franklin (710), Texas (666), Callaway (639), Phelps (598) and Osage (563).
Last year, hunters bagged 617 birds in Texas County, the sixth highest total in the state.
Here are other counties in south-central Missouri: Dent (526), Shannon (289), Howell (275), Douglas (321), Wright (361), Laclede (510) and Pulaski (417).
