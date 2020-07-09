Sales tax collections finished the first half of the year up about 4.4 percent in Texas County, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

For June, the total on each of three half-cent sales tax was about $118,207, up about 16 percent from the same period a year ago.

For the year, each of the taxes has generated more than $580,000.

Revenue from sales tax placed on out-of-state orders totaled $38,085 from the month. For the first six months of the year, the tally is $213,988.

Proceeds from the three sales taxes are used for debt repayment on the justice center, general operations and maintenance.

