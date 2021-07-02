Texas County’s vaccinated population crossed 20 percent at week’s end, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday.

In Texas County, 5,788 residents and have initiated vaccinations, and 5,135 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 160 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 20.2 percent; Phelps, 30.3; Dent, 19.6; Shannon, 18.2; Howell, 17.2; Douglas, 15.2; Wright, 21.5; Laclede, 23.1; and Pulaski, 11.6.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 22.8 percent; Phelps, 33.7; Dent, 21.8; Shannon, 20.4; Howell, 21.7; Douglas, 17.7; Wright, 24.7; Laclede, 26.8; and Pulaski, 13.6.

 

 

 

 

