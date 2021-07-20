VACCINATION RATE

The completed vaccination rate in Texas County stands at 21.1 at the beginning of the week. It was 19.8 percent on Friday, June 25. 

About 21 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday.

That’s about half of the Missouri rate – 40.2 percent.

As of Tuesday in Texas County, 6,259 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,347 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 309 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

TCMH on CNN

Lauren Toman, respiratory care director at Texas County Memorial Hospital, is interviewed on CNN.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 21.3 percent; Phelps, 31.3; Dent, 20.1; Shannon, 18.9; Howell, 18.6; Douglas, 15.8; Wright, 22.6; Laclede, 24.3; and Pulaski, 12.2.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 24.6 percent; Phelps, 35.2; Dent, 23; Shannon, 22.3; Howell, 24.5; Douglas, 19.3; Wright, 27.4; Laclede, 29.4; and Pulaski, 14.9.

 

 

 

 

 

