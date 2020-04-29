Texas County’s unemployment rate increased 1.2 percentage points in March to 6 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The full economic impact of COVID-19 is not reflected in the latest numbers. Jobless claims soared in April.
Texas County’s civilian labor force was 9,148 with 8,596 employed and another 552 jobless, the state report said.
Area counties and their unemployment rates were: Howell, 5.0; Shannon, 8.2; Dent, 4.8; Phelps, 4.4; Laclede, 6.9; Pulaski, 4.9; Douglas, 5.9; and Wright, 6.4.
