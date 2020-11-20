Texas County leads the state in the number of deer harvested Friday morning.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 2,530 deer killed in the county. The breakdown is: 1,459, bucks; 196, button bucks; and 875, does.

Second place is Howell with 2,500. Other leaders in the state: Franklin, 2,349; Bollinger, 2,177; and Benton, 2,164.

