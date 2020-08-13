Texas County reported its first death Thursday from COVID-19, according to the Texas County Health Department.
The victim, described in their early 70s, tested positive July 30 and has been hospitalized since then. The department said the source was likely travel-related.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday that the number of cumulative cases in the county stood at 64, an increase of three from the previous county report on Wednesday. All counties in south-central Missouri showed increases Thursday – except for Douglas and Shannon counties. Most of Texas County's cases have occurred within the last month.
In a press release, early Thursday evening, the health department listed these preventative actions can help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses:
• Avoid social gatherings with large groups of people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Stay home if you are sick.
It said older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think, you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice before showing up.
