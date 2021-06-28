Texas County recorded an additional 33 COVID-19 cases since last Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported on Monday.
There are six persons hospitalized and another 21 isolated at home, it said.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,897 cases in the county and 24 deaths, it said.
Southwest Missouri has recorded a surge in cases this month.
