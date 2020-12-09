Texas County added 34 more COVID-19 cases to its tally since Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday night.
There were 14 cases on Tuesday and 20 more on Wednesday.
The department reported 63 persons were positive and isolated at home. Four more are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 1,065 are off isolation and 12 died.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 31.9 percent.
