Texas County was third in the state on Monday morning in the spring turkey harvest.

Figures show 317 birds have been bagged in the county. The breakdown shows 282 adult gobblers, 33 juveniles and two bearded hen killed.

Leading the state are: Franklin (366), Callaway (327), Texas (317), Osage (306) and Gasconade (303).

