TURKEY SEASON

The spring firearms turkey season concludes Sunday, May 9.

Texas County was third in the state on Tuesday morning in the spring turkey harvest.

Figures indicate 372 birds have been bagged in the county. The breakdown shows 330 adult gobblers, 40 juveniles and two bearded hens killed.

Counties leading the state are Franklin (419), Callaway (377), Texas (372), Gasconade (351) and Osage  (344).

Turkey season continues in Missouri through Sunday, May 9.

 

 

 

