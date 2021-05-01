She is Joleen Durham of Bucyrus who was sworn in for a five-year term for the TCMH board of trustees. She ran unopposed last month.
Jim Perry, OD, TCMH board of trustees’ chairperson, administered the oath of office to Durham.
Following elections, Perry will serve as chairperson, Loveland as vice chairperson and Durham as secretary.
The board also approved the 2021 medical staff reappointments.
SMALL PROFIT IN MARCH
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for March.
Overall revenues were up by $284,971 for the month, which is a 4.4 percent increase from budgeted expectations, Pamperien said.
Inpatient volumes declined about 11.3 percent — or $156,331.
Pamperien noted outpatient revenue was up $513,108 for the month, which is a significant turnaround after experiencing declines the first two months of the year. There were substantial increases in surgery, anesthesia, radiology, CT and MRI.
“Our overall expenses were down this month,” Pamperien said. “We were under budget by $255,673, so we are continuing to manage our expenses well.”
Bad debt was $327,392.
Pamperien noted that the contractual adjustments for the month were 62.2 percent for the month and 61.5 percent year-to-date.
The hospital ended the month with a positive bottom line of $20,911 and year-to-date with a negative bottom line of $239,540, Pamperien said.
REPORTS GIVEN
Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, reported a roofing repair project will begin soon with completion taking approximately four to six months. Damage was sustained after a massive hail storm in March 2020.
Murray mentioned COVID-19 lab tests were down with only 200 in-house tests, 38 tests sent out and only 11 positive results.
“TCMH is at a 4.6 percent positivity rate, which is really low compared to our high of 37.39 percent,” Murray explained. “Being under 5 percent is very good and we hope that continues.”
Amanda Turpin, TCMH chief nursing officer, reported that TCMH’s first ever drive thru vaccine clinic April 15 had 91 Moderna vaccines administered. The second dose will be given on May 13 to those that received their firstdose on April 15.
TCMH has administered 2,483 vaccines overall, Turpin said.
“The local interest has dropped off considerably,” Turpin said. “Going forward, we will be shifting away from the big mass clinics and working to administer Covid vaccines in the clinics.”
Courtney Owens, quality director, presented the QAPI (Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement) report. All reports for 2020 year end, the 2021 plan, and the first quarter are completed and up-to-date.
“I feel all of our departments have excellent plans in place for TCMH to be successful,” Owens said.
Helania Wulff, director of public relations, marketing and physician recruitment, said that TCMH hosted a potential internal medicine physician visit April 5-6.
“We are also currently seeking a general surgeon and two family medicine with OB,” Wulff said.
Pamperien mentioned the Sleep Lab was recently reaccredited, as it is a requirement to be recertified every three years.
“We had a couple of deficiencies that were noted and fixed,” Pamperien said. “Overall the accreditation went very well.”
Murray mentioned the USAC (Universal Service Administrative Company) funding program and that it has been very beneficial to TCMH.
“Since 2014, we have received over $300K in funding assistance for fiber optic network cost through USAC,” Murray stated.
Murray mentioned that an application had been submitted and approved to FEMA for a new 450KW Cummins generator to replace the oldest one at the hospital.
Murray said the TCMH Healthcare Foundation is working with the Missouri Department of Public Safety to obtain funding on two more MOSWIN radios for the ambulances. The cost is $17,804. The network allows agencies to operate on the same digital platform. Most agencies in the county already use it.
Turpin mentioned the upcoming Nurse’s Week May 3-7. The hospital will provide skills labs, scrub sales and a celebration luncheon announcing its Daisy Award winners on Friday.
Murray said Hospital Week is May 10-14 with several activities to show appreciation to the staff.
Present at the meeting were: Murray; Pamperien; Turpin; Wulff; Owens; Chris Strickland, new chief executive officer who assumed duties last month; Linda Milholen, chief of staff; Anita Kuhn, controller; Renina Pearce, administrative secretary; board members Perry, Branstetter, Durham, Loveland and Steve Pierce; guests Taylor and Weis; John Casey, Texas County commissioner; and Brett Huffman, representative from Jason Smith’s office.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon Tuesday, May 25, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, persons may attend the meeting via teleconference. To attend, call 417-967-1236 and asked to be placed into the teleconference meeting.
