Texas County Memorial Hospital announced new visitor restrictions effective Tuesday, March 17.
In an effort to stop the spread of any potential Covid-19 cases, it is implementing these procedures:
•No one under age 18 is allowed at TCMH facilities unless they are seeking treatment.
•Only one visitor is allowed per hospital patient, per day.
•Only the emergency department entrance will be made available for patients and visitors to access the facility.
