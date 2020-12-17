A Success man faces multiple felony charges as a result of a crash on Highway 17 south of Roby that caused major injuries to several members of a well-known county family on Sept. 15.
Rowland J. Pearson, 63, of 11010 Bell Road at Success, is charged with three counts of felony second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who investigated the crash reported that it occurred at about 8:07 p.m. just south of Windy Curve Lane. The officer stated that evidence showed Pearson’s 2020 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and the entire vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane as it approached a sharp corner.
Traveling through the curve, the truck had head-on impact with a 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by Heather D. Copley, who was transporting five of she and her husband Justin’s children, ages 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10. The trooper said evidence showed Pearson’s truck was going about 53 miles per hour at impact on a curve with a suggested speed of 35.
The trooper reported that three members of the Copley family suffered serious injuries in the wreck and three others sustained minor injuries. Justin Copley is the Houston High School principal.
Pearson was charged on Dec. 9 with a bond set at $350,000. He waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea the following day.
