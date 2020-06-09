Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Texas County Library has been awarded a Technology Ladder Grant of $11,645.
“Libraries are vital institutions, offering a wealth of resources and learning opportunities to their communities,” Ashcroft said. “Grants like these help ensure Missouri’s libraries can continue to provide quality programs and services to their patrons.”
Technology Ladder Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to help them move up the technology ladder to a higher level of service by providing financial assistance for technology hardware, software and website development.
Texas County Library system director Lorette Smith said the money will go toward new all-in-one computer systems at the Houston branch, which will take up less space than the units currently in use.
“This will mean better and more up-to-date systems for our patrons use,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about getting the new computers since technology changes so often and it's been about five years since we had new computers and programs implemented. I really feel this is going to provide not only for our patrons, but also for the employees to better serve the community.”
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 169 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1,454,754.50 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.