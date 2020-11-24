Texas County enters the final day of the fall firearms deer season in Missouri in third place, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. 

Leading the state with 3,324 is Howell County; followed by Franklin in second at 3,299. Texas County hunters have killed 3,252. The breakdown in the county shows: 1,805, bucks; 260, button bucks; and 1,187, does.

Rounding out the top five are: Benton, 2,808; and Bollinger, 2,698.

