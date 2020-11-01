Youth deer hunters in Texas County placed sixth in the statewide youth season on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The total was 146. The breakdown: antlered bucks, 96; button bucks, 14; and does, 36.

In Missouri, there were more than 8,000 whitetails killed.

Top counties after the first day were: Franklin (184), Howell (182), Bollinger (168), Osage (159) and Wayne (156).

The early portion of the youth deer season concludes today (Sunday, Nov. 1).

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments