On Tuesday morning, Texas County was in fourth place in the state for the spring turkey season that opened Monday morning.

There had been 115 adult gobblers killed and 13 more juvenile birds in the county.

Leading the state are Frankin (163), Gasconade (134), Callaway (132), Texas and Osage (123).

