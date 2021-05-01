TURKEY SEASON

Texas County was in second place on Saturday afternoon in the state in the spring turkey season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County was in second place in the state for the spring turkey season on Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

The total in the county was 510.

There had been 450 adult gobblers killed, 58 juvenile birds and two bearded hens in the county.

Leading the state are Frankin (550), Texas (510), Callaway (489), Gasconade (451) and Gasconade (451).

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments