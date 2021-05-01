Texas County was in second place in the state for the spring turkey season on Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
The total in the county was 510.
There had been 450 adult gobblers killed, 58 juvenile birds and two bearded hens in the county.
Leading the state are Frankin (550), Texas (510), Callaway (489), Gasconade (451) and Gasconade (451).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.