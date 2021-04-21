Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Another freeze is expected tonight into Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from 26 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Bourbon County Kansas and most of the Missouri Ozarks. * WHEN...The first Freeze Warning will end at 9 AM CDT this morning. The second Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&