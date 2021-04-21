TURKEY SEASON

Spring turkey season began Monday.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

On Wednesday morning, Texas County was in second place in the state for the spring turkey season that opened Monday morning.

There had been 133 adult gobblers killed and 16 more juvenile birds in the county.

Leading the state are Frankin (178), Texas, Gasconade (148), Callaway (148) and Osage (142).

 

