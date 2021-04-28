.Additional excessive rainfall is expected to occur across
southern Missouri this evening and tonight into Thursday morning.
Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 to 2 inches will be
possible, particularly along and south of the Interstate 44
corridor where rainfall amounts from earlier today already
amounted to between 2 to 5 inches.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Missouri, east central Missouri, south
central Missouri, and southwest Missouri, including the
following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central
Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell,
Oregon, Shannon, and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry,
Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede,
Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney,
Webster, and Wright.
* Through Thursday morning
* Additional excessive rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 2
inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur close to and
south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Training thunderstorms
containing high rainfall rates will be possible, leading to
rapid onset flooding and worsen already ongoing flooding from
earlier rainfall.
* Rapid onset flooding could lead to numerous impassable
roadways. Dangerous flooding will be possible on small streams
and in poor drainage areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
