Weather Alert

.Additional excessive rainfall is expected to occur across southern Missouri this evening and tonight into Thursday morning. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, particularly along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor where rainfall amounts from earlier today already amounted to between 2 to 5 inches. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Missouri, east central Missouri, south central Missouri, and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon, and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster, and Wright. * Through Thursday morning * Additional excessive rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 2 inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur close to and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Training thunderstorms containing high rainfall rates will be possible, leading to rapid onset flooding and worsen already ongoing flooding from earlier rainfall. * Rapid onset flooding could lead to numerous impassable roadways. Dangerous flooding will be possible on small streams and in poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&