TURKEY SEASON

Texas County was in second place in the state in the spring turkey season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County was in second place in the state for the spring turkey season on Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

There had been 362 adult gobblers killed, 44 juvenile birds and two bearded hens in the county.

Leading the state are Frankin (454), Texas (408), Callaway (402), Phelps (385) and Gasconade (383).

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments