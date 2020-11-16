There have been 1,442 deer killed in Texas County as on Monday morning, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation. That places the county fourth in the state.
The hunt was hampered at times by rain and windy conditions.
The breakdown in the county is: Bucks, 876; button bucks,108; and does, 458.
The leader in the state is Howell County with 1,500. Also among the top counties were Bollinger (1,455), Franklin (1,448), Texas (1,442) and Benton (1,413).
