The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $20,000 Thursday to the Texas County Food Pantry for its homeless prevention program in south-central Missouri. It will use the grant funding for immediate needs to help keep very low-income residents in their homes.
The grant was one of 13 Rural Vitality Grants totaling nearly $250,000 presented via Zoom Thursday to nonprofit organizations in central and southern Missouri. Each agency was selected because it supports health, education and economic self-sufficiency in rural communities in the CFO’s service area of central and southern Missouri. This region is served by the Houston Community Foundation, part of the CFO’s network of 50 regional affiliate foundations. Ross Richardson is chairman.
Executive Director Laura Crowley said the program’s annual budget for homeless prevention support is nearly depleted based on the rental assistance provided during the pandemic.
She told the story of one recent client, a 20-year-old man who was newly homeless and simply wanted to take a shower and feel clean again. The pantry provided food, and he was able to get a job within a couple of weeks and now has an application pending for an apartment.
“His whole life is turning around,” Crowley said. “He literally became homeless because his father recently committed suicide. This 20-year-old boy has not a soul on this planet who cares for him. These are the people who come in this office. These are the people we are able to help.
“I cannot tell you how much we appreciate that in this very low-income county,” she said.
The Rural Vitality Grants are a companion program to the CFO’s Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Regional Grantmaking Program to support rural initiatives in partnership with The Commerce Trust Co. This is the second round of Rural Vitality Grants funded by an anonymous donor with a mission for supporting young people in communities with median incomes of 200 percent or less of the poverty rate.
“Grantmaking for rural communities continues to be a significant challenge and we are so grateful to this foundation for its willingness to let the CFO shepherd its resources using our experience working in rural Missouri and our network of 50 affiliate foundations,” CFO President Brian Fogle said.
As a place-based regional charitable foundation, the CFO’s leadership work includes developing and administering grant opportunities for external funders and donors interested in fulfilling their missions in areas such as supporting rural communities. The CFO’s network of 50 affiliate foundations are well positioned to understand local needs and priorities, it said.
