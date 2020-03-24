Due to the coronavirus situation, the Texas County Food Pantry will now distribute food to clients outside the building.
TCFP director Laura Crowley said Tuesday that until further notice the facility would follow a sidewalk food distribution policy, with no clients allowed in the building.
Crowley said the plan is to distribute food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
“Pantry personnel will pre-fill a cart of food and take it to the sidewalk for the clients to load in their vehicles,” she said. “As you know, everything could change from day to day but that is my current plan of action.”
