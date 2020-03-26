The donation dock at the Texas County Food Pantry is closed until further notice.
TCHP executive director Laura Crowley made the announcement Thursday morning.
“We are just overwhelmed here with the food department and cannot man the dock at this time,” Crowley said.
As of this week, all food distribution at the Pantry is being done outside on the sidewalk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The phone number at the Food Pantry is 417-967-4484.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.