The donation dock at the Texas County Food Pantry is closed until further notice. 

TCHP executive director Laura Crowley made the announcement Thursday morning.

“We are just overwhelmed here with the food department and cannot man the dock at this time,” Crowley said.

As of this week, all food distribution at the Pantry is being done outside on the sidewalk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The phone number at the Food Pantry is 417-967-4484.

