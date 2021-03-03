Five fire stations in Texas County are now equipped with new washers and dryers specially-designed for use by firefighting personnel.
The Groves Inc. Ready Rack equipment was purchased from MacQueen Emergency (in Pacific, Mo.) using CARES Act funding administered by the Texas County Commission. The five departments that each received a washer and dryer included the City of Houston, Houston Rural, Cabool, Raymondville and Roby. The washers were obtained for $about $7,800 apiece and the dryers were about $6,100 each. To go with each washer, automatic soap dispensers were also purchased for about $240 apiece.
“Having clean gear is a big deal to us,” said Houston Rural Fire Chief Don Gaston, “especially on the limited budget most of us operate on.”
The equipment addresses two major aspects of dealing with firefighters’ PPE (personal protective equipment) after a response: Capacity and time.
The washers are capable of handling large loads while eliminating carcinogens and other undesirable elements, and the dryers reduce the amount of time needed to dry firefighters’ bunker gear (mainly jackets and pants) from about four days to only a few hours. The fast drying time is a huge benefit, because many an experienced firefighter has had to put on wet gear when a call comes in before it has had a chance to dry.
“About every one of us has had the opportunity to throw your gear on wet while it’s drip-drying and wear it to the next call,” Gaston said. “It’s great to be able to get the gear back in service so quickly. That turnaround time is important because of the role the gear plays.”
Freezing weather can add significant grief to that situation.
“The gear just freezes,” Gaston said. “You walk around and it’s just crunching, and you have to keep moving your elbows and knees to keep it loose because it wants to freeze.”
The dryers are equipped with hangers above and horizontal racks below, and are large enough that boots and even fire hoses can be placed inside.
“We’ve always had to lay the hoses out on racks and allow them to air-dry,” Gaston said. “Now we can dry them much quicker.”
Houston Rural donated its old washer and dryer to the Plato Fire Department.
