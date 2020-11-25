Texas County finished third Tuesday in the fall firearms deer season in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

The total was 3,374.

Leading the state was Howell County with 3,496. Second was Franklin, where 3,409 were killed.

In Texas County, the breakdown showed 1,847 bucks, 275 button bucks and 1,252 does.

Fourth in the state was Benton — with 2,874. Fifth was Bollinger, which had 2,786 harvested.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments