Texas County finished third Tuesday in the fall firearms deer season in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
The total was 3,374.
Leading the state was Howell County with 3,496. Second was Franklin, where 3,409 were killed.
In Texas County, the breakdown showed 1,847 bucks, 275 button bucks and 1,252 does.
Fourth in the state was Benton — with 2,874. Fifth was Bollinger, which had 2,786 harvested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.