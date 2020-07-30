The 70th annual Texas County Fair is under way at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The Texas County Fair Board’s annual livestock showing competition and other activities began Tuesday (July 28) and concludes Saturday (Aug. 1).
Competition began Wednesday (July 28) with dairy cattle and dairy goats, and the day’s lineup finished in the evening with the rabbit show.
The schedule for today (Thursday) includes competition in various poultry categories, as well as beef, sheep and goat categories.
The popular “sheep and goat fashion show” is set for 6 p.m. today.
The schedule for Friday (July 31) includes market animal showing during the day and a “community kiddie show” at 6 p.m.
On Saturday (Aug. 1), an awards show is set for 9 a.m. and the fair will conclude with the annual Junior Livestock Sale beginning at 2 p.m.
A special section dedicated to the fair was published along with last week’s issue of the Herald.
