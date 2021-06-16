Sheep show

Judge Zeb King (of Oklahoma) looks at a trio of sheep being shown during competition at the 2020 Texas County Fair. Livestock showing at this year's fair begins Tuesday, July 27.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Texas County Fair Board has released the schedule for the 71st version of the annual livestock-oriented event.

This year’s fair will span five days – Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31.

Livestock showing competition will begin with rabbits at 3 p.m. Tuesday and conclude with beef at 8 a.m. Friday.

The popular sheep and goat fashion show is scheduled for Thursday a half hour after the goat show, which begins at 5 p.m.

The fair will conclude with the annual Livestock Sale that begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A complete schedule can be viewed online at www.houstonherald.com.

For more information, contact a Fair Board member or email texascountyfairboard@gmail.com.

Fair schedule

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments