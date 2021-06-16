The Texas County Fair Board has released the schedule for the 71st version of the annual livestock-oriented event.
This year’s fair will span five days – Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31.
Livestock showing competition will begin with rabbits at 3 p.m. Tuesday and conclude with beef at 8 a.m. Friday.
The popular sheep and goat fashion show is scheduled for Thursday a half hour after the goat show, which begins at 5 p.m.
The fair will conclude with the annual Livestock Sale that begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A complete schedule can be viewed online at www.houstonherald.com.
For more information, contact a Fair Board member or email texascountyfairboard@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.