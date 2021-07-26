The 71st annual Texas County Fair and 111th annual Old Settlers Reunion will run Tuesday through Saturday (July 27-31).
Presented by the Texas County Fair Board, this year’s Fair begins a five-day run on Tuesday with livestock check-ins and weigh-ins beginning at 8 a.m. and rabbit showing competition at 3 p.m., and concludes Saturday with the annual Junior Livestock Sale, in which kids sell animals in a live auction setting. In between, competition will take place featuring poultry, cattle, goats, sheep and pigs, as well as non-livestock items in categories of horticulture, field crops, agriculture mechanics and home economics.
Meanwhile, the chamber will conduct its annual two-day Show Me Smash demolition derby on Friday and Saturday (July 30 and 31) and offer several other fun activities as part of this year’s OSR. Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to closing, there will be 7 to 11 bounce houses, several carnival-style games and a food concessions trailer. Also planned is a “gospel night” with live music by several acts in the arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, a “Karaoke Sing-Off” at 6 p.m. Thursday, bingo beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (run by the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department), booths set up by various vendors and organizations on Friday and Saturday nights and a dunk tank run by a local baseball travel team.
More information about the Fair is available online at Facebook/TexasCountyFair. More information from the chamber can be obtained by calling 417-967-2220 or going online to www.myhoustonchamber.com.
