It won’t be long before Texas County’s biggest yearly event returns, as the 70th annual Texas County Fair and 110th annual Old Settlers Reunion are both scheduled to take place this summer.
The Texas County Fair Board has announced that the fair will run from Tuesday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 1. As always, numerous livestock showing competitions and activities will occur, along with competition in various horticulture, home economics and other categories.
The fair’s five-day schedule will conclude with the Junior Livestock Auction at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will again sponsor the Old Settlers Reunion the same week, from July 29 through Aug. 1.
Chamber director Angie Quinlan said events already set include a two-night demolition derby (on Friday and Saturday) and a carnival from Wednesday night through Saturday night. Quinlan said other activities will likely be added as the week of the event nears.
For more information about the Texas County Fair, call fair board chairman Curtis Rouse at 417-217-2588 or email texascountyfairboard@gmail.com. Fair information is also available on Facebook.
For more information about the Texas County Old Settlers Reunion, call the chamber at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
