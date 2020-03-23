(Editor’s note: This statement was released this afternoon from Clint Schwarz, director of emergency management, Texas County)
Ladies and Gentlemen,
This is an update on what is going on in Texas County, Mo., concerning COVID-19. There have been no major changes since my last update.
1) As of 1:30 p.m. March 23, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.
2) All of the recommendations we released earlier still apply. Individual focus on hygiene for yourself and your children is probably the best defense against the spread of disease.
Your personal focus on hygiene should be combined with social distancing, which means try to stay about six feet from other people when at all possible. If you feel sick, stay home. If you need to go to the doctor’s office or hospital, call ahead.
If your doctor asks you to self-isolate, please do so. The governor is asking people to limit public groups to less than 10 people.
3) The Texas County Health Department is the lead agency for this situation, and they have a Facebook page as well. I will be helping them out by posting new information and guidance on this Facebook site as well.
