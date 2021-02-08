The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Jean M. Farouche, 56, of 15320 Hoth Road at Bucyrus, was issued a citation for animal trespass on Jan. 25 after nine pigs he owns were allegedly on a neighbor man’s property for more than 24 hours.
•A 37-year-old Houston man reported on Jan. 27 that a 59-year-old woman had tried to pull a gun on him during an argument at her Horseshoe Drive residence.
The woman told an investigating deputy that she had not reached for the gun, but that the man had taken it from under a mattress and left the residence.
Both people were taken to the TCSD to finish the investigation and the woman was booked into jail for a 12-hour hold period. No charges will be sought.
•Larry Wright, 59, of 13449 Groves Road at Plato, was arrested Jan. 27 for having an active federal warrant.
Deputies went to Groves Road to make the arrest and located Wright hiding in a brush pile. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Theresa L. Villarreal, 53, of 15308 Piney Drive at Bucyrus, was arrested Jan. 27 for having an active U.S. Marshal Service warrant.
A deputy made the arrest at Villarreal’s residence and she was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Michael Hebert, 43, of 17855 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested Jan. 30 for having an active Phelps County warrant for a felony drug possession charge.
A deputy made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop in Cabool of a vehicle Hebert was a passenger in. A computer check revealed the warrant, and Hebert was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
Feb. 1
Lennie G. Gale – possession of a controlled substance
William T. Hebert – burglary, tampering with motor vehicle
Nadatha Walker – writ
Dustin R. Frasier – probation and parole warrant
Feb. 2
James Shaffner – bond surrender
Sheila Greeney – bond surrender
Sheyla Chase – probation revoked
Feb. 3
Ginger McRae – Wright County hold
Victoria Parrish – tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 4
Lisa M. Zaemisch – assault
Joseph A. Kaplan – failure to appear
Donald Newell – bond surrender
Feb. 5
Tyshaun Stillwell – possession of a controlled substance
Candace K. Jones – driving while revoked
Feb. 6
David Owens – warrant
Patsy J. Pruett – possession of a controlled substance
