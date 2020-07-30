Texas County COVID-19 cases increases by three, state says

Missouri reported that Texas County's COVID-19 count has increased by three since yesterday.
The total stood at 31 in the county, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday afternoon.
Here's a look at total cases since the pandemic started in south-central Missouri: Howell, 123; Wright, 54; Douglas, 61; Wright, 54; Laclede. 187; Pulaski, 176; Phelps, 69; Dent, 9; and Shannon, 43.
Missouri added another 2,084 coronavirus cases Thursday — a record total that leapfrogs a string of 10 other daily record-setting marks this month, as the statewide caseload continues an explosive surge, especially over the past couple of weeks.
Missouri's record growth in new daily cases coincided with the announcement of 13 new deaths caused by the virus, bringing its known total to at least 1,233. One of the deaths was a 60-year-old male in Howell County.
On Thursday, Missouri reported, since the pandemic started, 48,834 cases including 1,233 deaths.
